U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
06/21/2024 11:23 AM
Taipei, June 21 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.348 at 11 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.020 from the previous close.
