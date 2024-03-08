Taiex tops 20,000 points as TSMC steams ahead

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) The Taiwan stock exchange's main index briefly rallied above 20,000 points early Friday as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) continued to move higher after chip stocks rose on U.S. markets overnight, dealers said.

The Taiex, however, then edged back down below 20,000 points due to technical resistance, dealers said.

As of 10:04 a.m., the Taiex had risen 289.32 points, or 1.47 percent, to 19,982.84, off a high of 20,065.50, on turnover of NT$210.34 billion (US$6.68 billion).

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, had gained 3.68 percent to NT$788.00 after its American depositary receipts (ADRs) gained 5.39 percent in the United States on Thursday.

The electronics index had risen 2.22 percent with the semiconductor sub-index up 3.21 percent.

The Taiex opened up 1.39 percent and hit the 20,000-point mark in the first few minutes of Friday's session, with the bellwether electronics sector leading the upturn following a 3.36 percent surge in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index on Thursday.

"U.S. chip stocks' strength continued to reflect enthusiasm toward artificial intelligence development," equity market analyst Andy Hsu said.

"Given the trend, foreign institutional investors simply picked up large semiconductor stocks like TSMC today."

TSMC's gains had contributed about 230 points alone to the Taiex's rise as of 10:04 a.m.

On Thursday, American AI chip design giant Nvidia Corp. rose 4.47 percent to push up its market cap to US$2.31 trillion, the second highest on global markets.

The gains posted by TSMC's ADRs boosted the stock's market cap to US$773.9 billion to become the global No. 9.

In addition to TSMC, Hsu said, foreign institutional investors rushed to buy other large cap semiconductor stocks.

Smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market value, had risen 2.44 percent to NT$1,260.00, and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC), a smaller contract chipmaker, had gained 3.39 percent to NT$51.90 as of 10:04 a.m.

In addition, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. had risen 3.06 percent to NT$168.50, and Novatek Microelectronics Corp., UMC's display IC design subsidiary, had added 3.34 percent to NT$618.00.

"Buying in tech heavyweights has boosted turnover significantly for the moment. It is likely turnover will hit NT$540 billion today," Hsu said. On Thursday, turnover totaled NT$519.79 billion.

In the old economy sector, Formosa Plastics Corp. bucked the broader market's upturn and had fallen 1.43 percent to NT$68.80, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. had dropped 1.77 percent to NT$55.50 as of 10:04 a.m.

Meanwhile, Evergreen Marine Corp., the largest container cargo shipper in Taiwan had risen 1.97 percent to NT$181.00, but rival Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. had fallen 0.62 percent to NT$47.70.

"Riding the waves of the AI frenzy, it's possible the Taiex could move even higher," Hsu said. "With foreign institutional buying strong, it's hard to predict the nearest ceiling for the market that could lead to a pullback."