Taiwan to study ways to tell local oysters, imports apart

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The Ministry of Agriculture will study ways to identify the country of origin of bulk oysters sold in traditional markets to distinguish between imports and Taiwan-raised oysters, Acting Agriculture Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said Monday.

At a legislative committee meeting hearing, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) raised concerns that oysters from Vietnam may be mistaken as domestic oysters, hurting the income of local oyster farmers.

Tsai said Vietnamese oysters are imported to Dongshi in Chiayi County, Taiwan's biggest oyster farming location, in large amounts during peak farming seasons and may be passed off as local oysters, and he asked Chen what was being done to keep them apart.

Chen said imported Vietnamese oysters most affected vendors at traditional markets, where oysters are sold in bulk, and he pledged that the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) will study whether to label oysters or use signs to show their country of origin.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Agency Director-General Chang Chih-sheng (張致盛) told CNA that the MOA will meet in the next one to two weeks to discuss issues related to labeling the country of origin, product name, net weight, quantity, and expiry date.

It will then work with the industry and hold an inter-departmental meeting with the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Chang said.

According to Tsai, imports of Vietnamese oysters have been on the rise over the past few years, reaching 1,000 metric tons per year, but in 2023, nearly 4,000 metric tons were imported to Taiwan.

He said most of the imports come to Taiwan from August to November or December, and Dongshi's peak farming season is around September to October, making it easy for imported oysters to be passed off as oysters raised in Taiwan.

As such, he urged the MOA to gain better control of the situation to prevent imported oysters from affecting local farmers' income.

In response, Chen said Vietnamese oysters are usually imported when domestic production is insufficient or when domestic production is affected by climate and the output is low because the imports can be sold for a higher price.