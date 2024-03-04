U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/04/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.076 to close at NT$31.530.
Turnover totaled US$1.068 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.580, and moved to a low of NT$31.486 before rebounding.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan to study ways to tell local oysters, imports apart03/04/2024 10:58 PM
- Society
Weather turnaround on tap, highs of 30°C expected Tuesday03/04/2024 09:49 PM
- Sports
Chou Yi-hsiang's historic buzzer-beater propels Pilots past Braves03/04/2024 09:38 PM
- Politics
Air drills to be conducted by Navy and Air Force starting Monday03/04/2024 09:20 PM
- Business
Taiwan's economy turns stable in January03/04/2024 09:14 PM