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TENNIS/Taiwan-Australia duo Chan, Joint finish as Memphis runners-up

08/01/2026 08:33 PM
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Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (left) and Australian partner Maya Joint (right) secure second place at the women's doubles final of the Memphis Classic on Friday. Photo courtesy of Chan Hao-ching
Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (left) and Australian partner Maya Joint (right) secure second place at the women's doubles final of the Memphis Classic on Friday. Photo courtesy of Chan Hao-ching

Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and Australian partner Maya Joint fell in the women's doubles final of the Memphis Classic on Friday, losing in straight sets to Russia's Mariia Kozyreva and Great Britain's Maia Lumsden.

Chan and Joint, seeded second in the WTA 250 tournament, lost to the fourth seeds 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Though the duo dropped their first service game, they broke back and eventually took the first set to a tiebreaker, before struggling to gain traction in the second set.

(By Chen Jung-chen and Shih Hsiu-chuan)

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