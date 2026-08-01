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Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and Australian partner Maya Joint fell in the women's doubles final of the Memphis Classic on Friday, losing in straight sets to Russia's Mariia Kozyreva and Great Britain's Maia Lumsden.

Chan and Joint, seeded second in the WTA 250 tournament, lost to the fourth seeds 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Though the duo dropped their first service game, they broke back and eventually took the first set to a tiebreaker, before struggling to gain traction in the second set.