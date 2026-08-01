TENNIS/Taiwan-Australia duo Chan, Joint finish as Memphis runners-up
08/01/2026 08:33 PM
Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and Australian partner Maya Joint fell in the women's doubles final of the Memphis Classic on Friday, losing in straight sets to Russia's Mariia Kozyreva and Great Britain's Maia Lumsden.
Chan and Joint, seeded second in the WTA 250 tournament, lost to the fourth seeds 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Though the duo dropped their first service game, they broke back and eventually took the first set to a tiebreaker, before struggling to gain traction in the second set.
View All
More in TENNIS
- Taiwan-Japan pair win women's doubles title at WTA Athens OpenTaiwan's Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and Japanese partner Miyu Kato defeated Britain's Maia Lumsden and China's Tang Qianhui (湯千慧) to win the women's doubles title at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Athens Open in Greece on Sunday.07/20/2026 11:22 AM
- Taiwanese-Japanese duo reaches Wimbledon women's doubles semifinalsTaiwan's Liang En-shuo (梁恩碩) and her Japanese tennis partner Shuko Aoyama advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday after winning in straight sets in the quarterfinals.07/09/2026 11:19 AM
- Taiwan's Garland loses '1 Point Slam' final as Jay Chou exits in 1st roundTaiwanese tennis player Joanna Garland and Mandopop star Jay Chou (周杰倫) experienced sharply contrasting fortunes on Wednesday at the Australian Open's "1 Point Slam," exiting at opposite ends of the mixed-gender pro-am event.01/15/2026 08:21 PM
Latest
- Sports
Taiwan-Australia duo Chan, Joint finish as Memphis runners-up08/01/2026 08:33 PM
- Society
THSRC plans biggest timetable overhaul, 'super express' trains by 202708/01/2026 08:26 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Tommy Chen crowned champion of 200k Mountain Ultra08/01/2026 07:56 PM
- Society
Second camellia oil maker suspended over carcinogen; source questioned08/01/2026 07:38 PM
- Business
CPC to leave domestic gasoline, diesel prices unchanged next week08/01/2026 05:59 PM