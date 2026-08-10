St. Vincent and the Grenadines prime minister to visit Taiwan

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Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) Godwin Friday, the prime minister of Taiwan's Caribbean ally Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), will visit Taiwan on Tuesday to mark 45 years of diplomatic relations.

"Forty-five years is an important milestone, but this visit is also about looking forward," Friday was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"We value the friendship that has developed between our countries, and we now have an opportunity to build on that foundation in ways that create greater opportunities for our people and support the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines," he said.

Located in the Caribbean, SVG is one of 12 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name. The two sides established ties on Aug. 15, 1981.

Concerns emerged that the long-standing ally could switch diplomatic recognition after Friday's New Democratic Party (NDP) won 14 of the 15 parliamentary seats in last November's general election, ending former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves' 24 years in power.

The NDP had previously proposed switching recognition from Taipei to Beijing, but Friday did not publicly address the issue during the 2025 election campaign.

As prime minister, Friday has repeatedly reaffirmed that his government would maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and his visit, expected to extend until Sunday, is his first to Taiwan since taking office.

During the delegation's stay in Taiwan, Friday will meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to "discuss the longstanding relationship between the two countries and opportunities to deepen cooperation," according to the press release.

The prime minister will be formally received by Lai with military honors and will participate in events commemorating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between SVG and Taiwan, it said.

Economic issues will be high on the agenda, the statement said, with an investor roundtable bringing together the Vincentian delegation and prospective Taiwanese investors among the scheduled events.

The delegation will also conduct a series of official engagements focused on agriculture, the blue economy, technology, sustainable development and other areas aligned with the government's priorities for economic growth and job creation.

Other members of the delegation include the prime minister's wife Ave Friday, Attorney General Louise Mitchell, Foreign Minister Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, and Ambassador for Finance, Climate and Investment Kevin Hope, among others, the release said.