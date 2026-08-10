Taiwan shares close up 1.59%
08/10/2026 01:43 PM
Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 702.85 points, or 1.59 percent, at 44,928.76 Monday on turnover of NT$847.37 billion (US$26.33 billion).
Latest
- Culture
CKS Memorial Hall to host Tâi-gí film series as part of human rights program08/10/2026 09:00 PM
- Society
Central Taiwan holds urban resilience drill in first mobile data slowdown08/10/2026 07:56 PM
- Business
Real monthly regular wage growth hits 6-year high for first half08/10/2026 07:45 PM
- Politics
Han Kuang Day 6: Taiwan military tests civilian trucks for tank transport08/10/2026 07:10 PM
- Society
Criminal complaint filed against Uber Eats for worker pay violations08/10/2026 06:04 PM