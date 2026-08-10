Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

08/10/2026 10:11 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Urban resilience exercise with mobile internet slowdown to debut in central Taiwan

@China Times: Mobile internet slowdown exercise to be held in central Taiwan today

@Liberty Times: Taiwan envoy to Japan refuses to attend Nagasaki memorial to protest degrading treatment

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares poised for rebound on favorable factors at home and abroad

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares see positive factors across five fronts

@Taipei Times: Taipei protests 'snub' at Japan memorial

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    12