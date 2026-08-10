To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Urban resilience exercise with mobile internet slowdown to debut in central Taiwan

@China Times: Mobile internet slowdown exercise to be held in central Taiwan today

@Liberty Times: Taiwan envoy to Japan refuses to attend Nagasaki memorial to protest degrading treatment

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares poised for rebound on favorable factors at home and abroad

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares see positive factors across five fronts

@Taipei Times: Taipei protests 'snub' at Japan memorial

Enditem/ls