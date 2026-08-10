Taiwan headline news
08/10/2026 10:11 AM
Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Urban resilience exercise with mobile internet slowdown to debut in central Taiwan
@China Times: Mobile internet slowdown exercise to be held in central Taiwan today
@Liberty Times: Taiwan envoy to Japan refuses to attend Nagasaki memorial to protest degrading treatment
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan shares poised for rebound on favorable factors at home and abroad
@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares see positive factors across five fronts
@Taipei Times: Taipei protests 'snub' at Japan memorial
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Culture
CKS Memorial Hall to host Tâi-gí film series as part of human rights program08/10/2026 09:00 PM
- Society
Central Taiwan holds urban resilience drill in first mobile data slowdown08/10/2026 07:56 PM
- Business
Real monthly regular wage growth hits 6-year high for first half08/10/2026 07:45 PM
- Politics
Han Kuang Day 6: Taiwan military tests civilian trucks for tank transport08/10/2026 07:10 PM
- Society
Criminal complaint filed against Uber Eats for worker pay violations08/10/2026 06:04 PM