Mitsubishi Motors' New Zealand BEV co-developed with Taiwan's Foxtron

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Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand (MMNZ) said Monday it will introduce a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the fourth quarter of this year, a model co-developed with Taiwan's Foxtron Vehicle Technologies Co.

In a statement, MMNZ confirmed the launch of the all-new ASX VR-e BEV in the fourth quarter, saying it was developed in partnership with Italian design house Pininfarina and Taiwanese EV manufacturer Foxtron, a joint venture between Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. and Taiwan's automaker Yulon Motor Co.

MMNZ said the new BEV would also benefit from MMNZ's local expertise.

In the statement, MMNZ Chief Operating Officer Tony Johnston said the all-electric ASX VR-e demonstrates Mitsubishi's long-term commitment to helping drivers in New Zealand transition from conventionally powered vehicles.

The launch follows Foxtron's announcement in June 2025 that it had signed an agreement with Mitsubishi Motors to develop EVs. According to Foxtron, the partnership aims to supply right-hand-drive vehicles for the New Zealand and Australian markets.

Mitsubishi Motors previously said the partnership with Foxtron would pave the way for production of the jointly developed EVs at Yulon Motor's plant in Sanyi Township, Miaoli County.

According to Yulon, its long-term partnership with Mitsubishi Motors was a key factor in Foxtron securing the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement.

An industry source confirmed on Monday that the ASX VR-ea model is manufactured at Yulon Motor's Sanyi plant and is based on Foxtron's Model B platform. The source added that parts of the interior were developed by Hon Hai, also known internationally as Foxconn, which has been expanding aggressively into the EV market to diversify its product portfolio.

Hon Hai leads the Mobility in Harmony (MIH) Consortium, an EV open platform launched in 2021 as part of its push to enter the electric vehicle market. The platform is central to the company's ambition to become the "Android of the electric vehicle industry."