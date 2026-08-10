MOFA probes workplace bullying accusations against Geneva envoy

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Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has launched an investigation into Taiwan's top envoy in Geneva, Greg Lee (李冠德), after receiving a petition from some of his subordinates accusing him of workplace bullying and other misconduct.

MOFA said in a statement issued Sunday to CNA that it had received the complaint against Lee and has formed a special task force, composed mainly of personnel from outside the ministry to conduct the investigation, it said.

It said its probe would focus on the workplace bullying accusations, and that other complaints of misbehavior would be handled by the appropriate government agencies, without naming those agencies.

MOFA's statement came after several local news outlets received a similar complaint against Lee and reported on the case over the weekend.

The 134-page complaint, signed by "all affected colleagues," details seven categories of alleged serious misconduct by Lee, who has served as director-general of the Taipei Cultural and Economic Office in Geneva since December 2024.

According to reports citing the complaint, Lee was accused of workplace bullying, incompetent leadership and using public resources for personal purposes, among other alleged forms of misconduct.

One example cited by the reports was Lee allegedly asking the Geneva office to use public funds to purchase high-end bedding costing more than 2,500 Swiss francs (US$3,090.79) for his private residence.

He was also accused of spending approximately NT$130,000 (US$4,034.13) in public funds on high-end chocolates given as gifts to "VIPs from Taiwan" attending Taiwan-organized events held in conjunction with the 2025 World Health Assembly.

According to the complaint, Lee later allegedly asked office colleagues to submit false expense claims, and he described the recipients as diplomatic contacts to try to evade reimbursement audits.

The complaint also included records of private conversations between Lee and his subordinates, which allegedly showed a pattern of humiliating verbal abuse.

According to the reports, the high-pressure management style caused several staff members to suffer physical and mental health issues that required treatment and medication.

Lee was also accused of repeatedly violating traffic rules in Geneva, including speeding. According to the reports, after Swiss police sent a formal inquiry to the representative office requesting a response, Lee delayed addressing the matter for more than eight months.