Annual high tides to hit Taiwan coast for 5 days from Tuesday: CWA

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Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) Taiwan will experience its second annual period of exceptionally high astronomical tides from Tuesday to Saturday, increasing the risk of localized flooding and seawater inundation in low-lying coastal areas, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

In a post on its Facebook page, the CWA said the areas expected to be most affected include along the coast from Chiayi to Pingtung in southwestern Taiwan, as well as coastal areas stretching from Keelung and New Taipei in the north to Yilan and Taitung along the east coast.

The agency explained that the phenomenon, known as "spring tide," occurs around new and full moons, when the gravitational pull of the sun, moon and Earth aligns, producing higher high tides, lower low tides and a greater tidal range.

The year's highest tides, commonly referred to in Taiwan as the "annual high tides," are driven by astronomical factors and occur during these periods, the CWA said.

The agency urged beachgoers, anglers and others engaging in coastal activities to check tide schedules in advance, warning that rising tides can quickly submerge beaches and rocky shorelines.

People should leave the shoreline immediately if water levels begin to rise, it added.

The CWA also advised vessels navigating coastal waters or operating in ports to exercise caution, as the larger tidal range during the period can cause significant changes in water depth.

CNA file photo

Ships entering or leaving harbors should pay close attention to water levels, while moored vessels should adjust their mooring lines to prevent damage, the agency said.

Residents and businesses in low-lying coastal areas were urged to take precautions against seawater inundation and localized flooding during high tide and ensure drainage systems remain clear.

While annual high tides are a natural astronomical phenomenon, the CWA warned that if they coincide with a typhoon or other strong wind systems, storm surges can rapidly raise coastal water levels.

It urged the public to avoid coastal and low-lying areas during such weather conditions.