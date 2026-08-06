Record 147 Filipinos awarded Taiwan scholarships in 2026

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Manila, Aug. 6 (CNA) A record 147 Filipinos received scholarships funded by Taiwan's government this year for the 2026-2027 academic year, with applications exceeding 1,000 amid growing interest in studying in the country, Taiwan's representative office in the Philippines said Thursday.

Different types of scholarships funded by Taiwanese agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education, were awarded at a ceremony held by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) at RCBC Plaza in Makati City, Metro Manila.

The 147 scholarships awarded beat the previous record of 135 set in 2025.

Taiwan's representative to the Philippines, Wallace Chow (周民淦), said applications rose from 650 in 2025 to more than 1,000 this year, reflecting continued growth in Filipinos' interest in studying in Taiwan.

Filipinos have also become the fifth-largest group of international students in Taiwan, numbering more than 5,500, said Chow, who heads Taiwan's de facto embassy in the Philippines in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

He attributed the increase to talent exchanges promoted under Taiwan's New Southbound Policy and expressed hope that Filipino students would regard Taiwan as a "second home" and help deepen ties between the two sides.

This year's scholarship recipients will study in fields including AI, semiconductors, humanities, medicine, tourism and international relations, according to TECO.

Corazon Avecilla-Padiernos, chairperson and resident representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan, said she hoped the students would return home with not only knowledge, but also friendships and better prospects for the future after completing their studies in Taiwan.

As head of the Philippines' de facto embassy in Taiwan, Padiernos also expressed hope that the scholarship recipients would serve as a bridge between young people in Taiwan and the Philippines and help deepen bilateral cooperation.

Why students choose Taiwan

For some recipients, Taiwan's open and inclusive social environment is also part of its appeal.

Paul Daniel Serano, whose undergraduate thesis focused on gender equality, said Taiwan's status as the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, along with courses related to his research interests at National Chengchi University, helped shape his decision to study there.

Recalling a visit to Taiwan in 2024, Serano said he was also impressed by the country's efficient public services, convenient living environment and diverse society.

He said he may remain in Taiwan for two or three years after graduation to gain work, research and life experience.

Another recipient, Job Lorenzo, cited Taiwan's proximity to the Philippines, convenient transportation and impressive development in recent years as reasons for wanting to experience Taiwanese society firsthand.

Although he may initially work in Taiwan after completing his studies, Lorenzo said his long-term goal is to return home and contribute what he has learned in Taiwan to his country.