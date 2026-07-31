Hon Hai subsidiary begins commercial operations of 5MW AI cluster

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Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said Friday that its subsidiary Visionbay.ai has begun commercial operations of a 5-megawatt AI cluster built using Nvidia's HGX B300 systems, with more than 90 percent of its capacity already in use.

In a news release, Hon Hai, better known as Foxconn, said the AI cluster is the largest of its kind in Taiwan.

The cluster has received Nvidia's Exemplar Cloud validation, a certification for AI training infrastructure, making Visionbay.ai one of the first 10 organizations worldwide -- and the second in Asia -- to earn the recognition, Hon Hai said.

Visionbay.ai, which focuses on supercomputing centers and cloud-computing platforms, said demand for AI infrastructure is shifting from simply owning graphics processing units (GPUs) to having systems capable of reliably supporting commercial applications.

The shift has been driven by the rapid development of generative AI, agentic AI and other multimodal foundation models, the company said.

Unlike traditional GPU cloud services, Visionbay.ai's platform provides integrated tools for AI model training, fine-tuning, inference and AI agent deployment, Hon Hai said.

Looking ahead, Visionbay.ai said it plans to expand its AI infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region using Nvidia's Blackwell and Vera Rubin platforms, drawing on Hon Hai's capabilities in AI hardware, infrastructure and software.