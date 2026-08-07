Taiwan-Japan film to screen at Toronto International Film Festival

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Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) Japanese film director Hiroyuki Tanaka, known professionally as Sabu, said Friday he was deeply touched that the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) had selected his Taiwan-Japan co-production Arrested Memory (狂忘警探) for this year's event.

The film will be screened in TIFF's "Midnight Madness" section, which traditionally showcases cult and genre films, including horror, action thrillers and dark comedies.

In keeping with the section's theme, Arrested Memory is a dark comedic crime thriller that follows a Taiwanese detective diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's shortly after being transferred to a new post.

As his memory deteriorates, he becomes embroiled in a high-profile kidnapping case.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Taiwan's Ethan Juan (阮經天), Hsieh Ying-xuan (謝盈萱) and Moon Lee (李沐), alongside Japan's Shinichi Tsutsumi and Reika Kirishima.

The film will make its North American premiere as one of 10 selections in the Midnight Madness section during the 51st TIFF, which runs Sept. 10-20.

In a press release, Sabu said he was deeply honored by the recognition.

"To be able to get recognized with an original script without having to change my signature cinema style, while getting such positive comments, is one of the happiest things a filmmaker like me can experience," he said. "This also allows me to firmly reassure myself to continue making movies that I believe in and continue walking on the path that I have chosen for myself."

Arrested Memory has also been selected to make its world premiere as an out-of-competition entry at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival from Sept. 2 to 12.

Speaking about his experience working with Taiwanese actors, Sabu said that he was impressed by the importance they place on developing their characters, regardless of the size of the role.

He also praised Juan's performance, saying it far exceeded his expectations.

According to Sabu, Juan spent three months training in judo and firearms for the role and also took time to build camaraderie with castmates playing his subordinates.

"He (Juan) not only displayed great strength and presence," Sabu said, "he expressed the layered emotional nuance between sadness and sorrow with precision."

Asked to identify a standout moment in the film, he pointed to a dance sequence between Juan and Lee, describing it as an unforgettable scene blending stylish elegance with touches of craziness and absurdity.