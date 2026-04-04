Chen Nien-chin reaches Asian Boxing Championship semifinals
Taipei, April 4 (CNA) Olympic bronze medalist Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) advanced to the semifinals of the women's 65-kilogram division at the 2026 Asian Boxing Elite Boxing Championships, as Taiwanese boxers continued their strong showing in Mongolia.
Chen, who won bronze in the women's 66 kg division at the 2024 Paris Olympics, defeated Thailand's Porntip Buapa by unanimous decision on Saturday in Ulaanbaatar, in World Boxing's first-ever continental championship.
Entering as the top seed, Chen received a bye in the preliminary round before facing Buapa, who had defeated Japan's Mai Kito.
Chen will next face India's Ankushita Boro on Monday.
The victory means Chen joins Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷), Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) and Guo Yi-xuan (郭怡萱) in the semifinals. Lin, Huang and Guo are competing in the women's 60 kg, 54 kg and 51 kg divisions, respectively.
With all semifinalists guaranteed at least bronze medals, Taiwan has secured a minimum of four bronze medals at the tournament.
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