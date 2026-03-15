Taipei hosts opening stage of 2026 Tour de Taiwan

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Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The Taipei stage of the 2026 Tour de Taiwan kicked off Sunday with an opening ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building, marking the start of Taiwan's only international professional road cycling race.

Speaking at the ceremony, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said the Taipei stage is the only city circuit race in the event. This year's race started on Ketagalan Boulevard, with riders completing nine laps totaling about 80 kilometers through central Taipei.

The route takes cyclists past major landmarks including the Presidential Office Building and Jingfu Gate, as well as the tree-lined Renai Road, before finishing back on Ketagalan Boulevard.

Chiang said the event, registered as a Class 2.1 race by the Union Cycliste Internationale, helps showcase Taipei and Taiwan to global audiences through sports and live broadcasts.

According to the Taipei city government, the race has attracted more than 100 riders from 24 domestic and international professional teams representing around 40 countries including, for the first time, a top-tier UCI WorldTeam.

The five-stage race runs from Sunday to March 19 and covers about 635 kilometers. In addition to stages in Taipei, Taoyuan, Kaohsiung and Liudui area in Pingtung, this year's race also returns to eastern Taiwan after 15 years, with a stage along the scenic "Blissful Route 9" corridor.