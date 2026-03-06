Motion condemning Premier Cho advances to second reading in Legislature

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) An opposition-backed motion to condemn Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) over his refusal to countersign three legal amendments advanced to a second reading in the Legislature on Friday.

The Cabinet said Wednesday that Cho, citing constitutional concerns, will not countersign revisions to the Act Governing the Settlement of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations, the Satellite Broadcasting Act, and the Organic Law of the Legislative Yuan.

The revisions were passed in January by the opposition-controlled Legislature, where the main opposition Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) hold a majority of seats.

At an all-member meeting of the Legislature Friday, the TPP tabled a motion to "sternly condemn Premier Cho, uphold the dignity of the Legislature and defend the constitutional system of the country."

The motion admonishes Cho and President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to "immediately cease their illegal and abusive actions of not countersigning, not promulgating and not implementing."

Lawmakers voted 53-29 to advance the motion to a second reading and deliberate it during cross-caucus negotiations.

Cho's refusal to countersign the amendments effectively blocks them from taking force. Under the Constitution, although the President cannot veto laws passed by the Legislature, laws must be countersigned by the premier before they can be promulgated.

This is not the first time Cho has declined to countersign a bill passed by the Legislature over what he claims to be constitutional concerns.

In December 2025, the premier declined to sign a legal amendment pushed through by the opposition parties that increased the share of tax revenues allocated for local governments.

Although the Cabinet claimed the premier has the constitutional right to not countersign legislation in a statement on Wednesday, no premier has previously refused to sign laws passed by the Legislature in the history of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

There have also been instances where, although Lai and Cho signed bills into law, the government still declined to implement them.

The Cabinet did not earmark funds in the 2026 government budget plan for pension increases for police officers and firefighters or salary raises for active-duty military personnel, as required by amendments passed by the Legislature, even though they were promulgated by Lai in April and June 2025, respectively.