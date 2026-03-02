Focus Taiwan App
U.S. dollar sharply higher in Taipei trading

03/02/2026 10:27 AM
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.399 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.148 from the previous close.

(By Frances Huang)

Enditem

116