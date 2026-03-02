Taiwan shares close down 0.90%
03/02/2026 01:47 PM
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 319.40 points, or 0.90 percent, at 35,095.09 Monday on turnover of NT$966.85 billion (US$30.76 billion).
Latest
-
Society
Iran conflict to 'severely' delay Taiwan mail to 17 countries03/02/2026 06:32 PM
-
Cross-Strait
Iran could cloud Trump-Xi talks but unlikely to spark Taiwan war: Scholars03/02/2026 06:13 PM
-
Society
Iran-linked hostilities impact over 2,000 Taiwan travelers03/02/2026 05:52 PM
-
Society
Qingjing Farm to pay compensation for horse that mangled child's ear03/02/2026 05:15 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market03/02/2026 04:26 PM