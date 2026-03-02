Focus Taiwan App
03/02/2026 09:46 AM
CNA file photo
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S., Israeli forces kill Iranian supreme leader Khamenei

@China Times: With Khamenei killed, Trump says bombing will continue

@Liberty Times: In U.S.-Israel first strike, Iran supreme leader Khamenei and family members killed

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market faces possible volatility amid war in Middle East

@Commercial Times: Transportation in Strait of Hormuz affected by war in Middle East

@Taipei Times: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei killed

