Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S., Israeli forces kill Iranian supreme leader Khamenei

@China Times: With Khamenei killed, Trump says bombing will continue

@Liberty Times: In U.S.-Israel first strike, Iran supreme leader Khamenei and family members killed

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market faces possible volatility amid war in Middle East

@Commercial Times: Transportation in Strait of Hormuz affected by war in Middle East

@Taipei Times: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei killed

