Taiwan headline news
03/02/2026 09:46 AM
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S., Israeli forces kill Iranian supreme leader Khamenei
@China Times: With Khamenei killed, Trump says bombing will continue
@Liberty Times: In U.S.-Israel first strike, Iran supreme leader Khamenei and family members killed
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market faces possible volatility amid war in Middle East
@Commercial Times: Transportation in Strait of Hormuz affected by war in Middle East
@Taipei Times: Iran's supreme leader Khamenei killed
Enditem/pc
Latest
-
Business
Taiwan's labor funds post record monthly gains in January03/02/2026 01:10 PM
-
Culture
Taiwan documentary 'Daughter of Nectar' premieres in U.S.03/02/2026 12:41 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju finishes as men's singles runner-up at Singapore Smash03/02/2026 12:33 PM
-
Politics
Taiwanese association launched in Denmark to promote culture, heritage03/02/2026 11:41 AM
-
Politics
Taiwan raises travel alerts for Middle East countries affected by Iran conflict03/02/2026 11:05 AM