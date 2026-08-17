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Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Rent subsidy quotas could be cut by nearly half

@China Times: South Korea-Japan tensions rise as Lee Jae-myung targets 'pro-Japan traitors'

@Liberty Times: Former grand justice says freezing premier's salary is unconstitutional

@Economic Daily News: Monthly minimum wage expected to top NT$30,000

@Commercial Times: Foreign brokerages see Taiwan stocks hitting new highs

@Taipei Times: China wants to block drone bill: source

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