Taiwan headline news
08/17/2026 10:41 AM
Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Rent subsidy quotas could be cut by nearly half
@China Times: South Korea-Japan tensions rise as Lee Jae-myung targets 'pro-Japan traitors'
@Liberty Times: Former grand justice says freezing premier's salary is unconstitutional
@Economic Daily News: Monthly minimum wage expected to top NT$30,000
@Commercial Times: Foreign brokerages see Taiwan stocks hitting new highs
@Taipei Times: China wants to block drone bill: source
Enditem/AW
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