Taiwan's Marine Corps showcases new quick-release tactical vest

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Kaohsiung, Aug. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's Marine Corps held a media tour at a base in Kaohsiung late last month for its newly issued quick-release-equipped tactical vest, designed to save precious seconds in emergencies.

According to the Marine Corps, development of the latest-generation vest began in 2020, focusing on the need for rapid removal and improved combat mobility.

The design of the vest, officially titled the "Marine Corps Soldier Protection System-113," was finalized in 2024.

The free-size vest weighs 1.7 kilograms and comes with two ballistic plates, one on the front and one on the back, each weighing 2.3 kilograms, according to the Marine Corps.

Marines put up a demonstration during a media tour at a base in Kaohsiung on July 30. CNA file photo

During the media tour, held at the base of the Marine Corps' 99th Brigade in Kaohsiung on July 30, Capt. Tsai Tsung-ting (蔡宗庭) told reporters that previous generations of tactical vests were not as easy to remove when a soldier was shot or needed emergency medical attention.

The brigade's Sgt. Hsieh Cheng-hung (謝正弘), a member of the new tactical vest's development team, told reporters that it has four areas equipped with quick-release buckles, making it easier for medics to access and treat wounds.

The new-generation vest also has an anti-drowning quick-release pull cord that allows soldiers to swiftly remove the vest if trapped or dragged underwater.

A Marine demonstrates the anti-drowning quick-release mechanism of his new vest during a media tour at a base in Kaohsiung on July 30. CNA file photo

Staff Sgt. Chung Ching-ya (鍾晴雅), another brigade officer, said older vests were too large for female service members such as herself and could not be adjusted to fit their body shapes.

The new vests offer more balanced weight distribution, reducing strain on the shoulders and waist while providing greater mobility, she added.