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Tropical depression could become storm but no impact on Taiwan: CWA

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) A tropical depression, currently over 6,000 kilometers from Taiwan, could be upgraded to a tropical storm within 24 hours, but is unlikely to have a direct impact on the country, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Monday.

The tropical depression is located around 6,100 km southeast of Taipei and moving westward, according to the CWA, adding that the weather system is forecast to head toward Japan in the future with no direct impact on Taiwan.

Taiwan currently faces moisture brought by a southerly wind system from the South China Sea, the CWA said, adding southern Taiwan could experience heavier precipitation all day Monday. In addition, western parts of the country, in particular the area between Taoyuan City and Chiayi County, could see afternoon showers or thunderstorms, the agency said.

The CWA has issued a heavy rain advisory for mountainous areas in Pingtung County, the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, Taitung County in the southeast and outlying Penghu County, indicating accumulated rainfall is expected to exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours or 40 mm within one hour.

According to the CWA, despite the possible rainfall, scorching heat is expected to continue to affect Taiwan with daytime temperatures forecast to range from 33-35 degrees Celsius in the west and 31-33 degrees in the east.

The CWA warned of high ultraviolet radiation levels, particularly around midday, and advised the public to stay hydrated and take precautions against heatstroke.

The CWA also urged residents in the northeast, Yilan County, Kaohsiung and Tainan cities as well as outlying Penghu to remain vigilant Monday for winds of 39-49 km per hour or higher on average.

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said as moisture depletes from Tuesday and a Pacific high-pressure system strengthens, weather conditions in Taiwan are expected to turn stable.