Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes southern Taiwan
Taipei, July 27 (CNA) A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck Tainan City in southern Taiwan at 10:14 a.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located in Tainan, about 36.7 kilometers east-northeast of Tainan City Hall, at a depth of 9.6 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Tainan and its neighboring Kaohsiung City, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Chiayi County and Yunlin County, also in the south, the CWA said.
On Sunday night, another magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit New Taipei in northern Taiwan with no immediate damage or injuries reported.
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