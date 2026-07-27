Taiwan headline news
07/27/2026 10:38 AM
Taipei, July 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Lu Shiow-yen calls on President Lai to take charge of food safety
@China Times: Police consider reporting ad featuring AI-edited voice of President Lai to Taipei District Prosecutors Office
@Liberty Times: Opposition parties' planned budget cut of NT$200 million could stall purchases of 7,000 drones by 175 schools
@Economic Daily News: FSC steps in to defuse possible risks caused by 'four loans under one roof'
@Commercial Times: Semiconductors have been oversold: Foreign brokerages
@Taipei Times: Opposition cuts to hit drone training
Enditem/AW
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