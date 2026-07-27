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Taipei, July 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lu Shiow-yen calls on President Lai to take charge of food safety

@China Times: Police consider reporting ad featuring AI-edited voice of President Lai to Taipei District Prosecutors Office

@Liberty Times: Opposition parties' planned budget cut of NT$200 million could stall purchases of 7,000 drones by 175 schools

@Economic Daily News: FSC steps in to defuse possible risks caused by 'four loans under one roof'

@Commercial Times: Semiconductors have been oversold: Foreign brokerages

@Taipei Times: Opposition cuts to hit drone training

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