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Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes northern Taiwan

07/26/2026 08:52 PM
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Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck New Taipei in northern Taiwan at 8:36 p.m. Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located in New Taipei, about 35.8 kilometers east-southeast of New Taipei City Hall, at a depth of 95.7 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County, New Taipei, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hualien County, Taichung and Miaoli County, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Keelung City, Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Changhua County and Yunlin County, the CWA said.

Graphic:CWA
Graphic:CWA

(By Lee Hsin-Yin)

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