Heavy rain forecast in parts of central, northern Taiwan Monday

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Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Monday is forecast to be the wettest day of the coming week, with localized heavy afternoon rain forecast for parts of central and northern Taiwan, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

Moisture moving north from the south will also bring brief showers or thunderstorms to southern Taiwan and Taitung County in the east, CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) said.

Precipitation is expected to gradually decrease starting Tuesday, though eastern Taiwan may still see isolated showers.

Elsewhere, afternoon thunderstorms are forecast, with localized heavy rain still possible in mountainous areas of central and northern Taiwan, Tseng said.

From Wednesday through Sunday, most of Taiwan is expected to see partly cloudy to sunny skies, with only isolated afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous areas.

A tropical disturbance east of Guam is expected to gradually develop near the end of July or early August, Tseng said, adding that current forecast models indicate it will track toward Japan and is not expected to directly affect Taiwan.