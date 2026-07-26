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Taiwanese actor Wang Kai found dead at Taipei home

07/26/2026 07:09 PM
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Actor Wang Kai. Image taken from facebook.com/kaiwang1011
Actor Wang Kai. Image taken from facebook.com/kaiwang1011

Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Actor Wang Kai (王凱), best known for his role in the Sanlih E-Television Co., Ltd. (SET) drama series "Bittersweet Destiny" (百味人生), has died at the age of 43.

Authorities said that they received a report of a death at a residence in Taipei's Da'an District Sunday afternoon, where they found Wang, whose real name was Wang Chien-lung (王建隆), lying unresponsive on the floor of a rooftop addition, with no vital signs.

Initial investigations found no signs of external injuries or forced entry, and the cause of death has yet to be determined, authorities said.

In a statement, SET said Wang finished filming at around 5 p.m. Saturday before leaving the set of "Bittersweet Destiny."

The company said it received news of his death from his agent on Sunday, ahead of that day's scheduled filming.

The production team expressed its condolences, thanking Wang for his contributions to the series and saying it would assist his family with funeral arrangements.

Wang made his television debut in the 2001 SET drama "Lavender."

(By Hung Su-chin, Liu Chien-pang and Wu Kuan-hsien)

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