20-year-old college student drowns at Sun Moon Lake

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Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Divers on Sunday recovered the body of a 20-year-old man who drowned at Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County, where swimming is prohibited.

The fire department said the college student, surnamed Chang (張), had been near Yongjie Bridge by the Xiangshan Visitor Center with family members on Saturday evening when he entered the water.

Despite the presence of a "no-swimming" sign, Chang attempted to reach the opposite bank but was pulled underwater around 5 to 6 meters from shore.

A search involving six divers and five boats located Chang's body the following morning.

Divers recover the body of a 20-year-old man who drowned at Sun Moon Lake in Nantou County on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Nantou County Fire Bureau

The department reminded the public that private swimming and other water activities are prohibited throughout Sun Moon Lake, except for officially approved events such as the annual mass swim.

Although the lake may appear calm, underwater terrain changes abruptly, with depths often exceeding 4-6 meters, it said.

Pumped-storage hydropower operations can also create dangerous currents, increasing the risk of being swept into deeper water, it added.