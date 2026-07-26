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Taiwan headline news

07/26/2026 01:42 PM
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Taipei, July 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Public protests food safety on Ketagalan Boulevard amid tainted oil scandal

@China Times: Food safety protesters gather on Ketagalan Boulevard against tainted cooking oil

@Liberty Times: Executive Yuan reportedly plans not to countersign or implement KMT-TPP version of future accounts

@Economic Daily News: Large investors bottom-fish 15 stocks with strong momentum

@Commercial Times: Institutional investors scoop up 16 blue-chip stocks after deep corrections

@Taipei Times: US exempts 2,231 Taiwanese products from new tariffs

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