Former, current Taisun executives detained in tainted oil probe

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Taichung, July 25 (CNA) The Taichung District Court on Saturday ordered a former and a current executive of Taisun Enterprise Co. detained and held incommunicado in an ongoing investigation into tainted cooking oil.

In the latest round of raids connected to the case that emerged last month, Taichung prosecutors on Friday brought in Taisun Enterprise Co.'s general manager, surnamed Tsai (蔡); a former general manager, surnamed Shen (沈); and three others for questioning.

A company plant manager, surnamed Chang (張), two Taisun employees, and two people from Fwusow Industry Co. and Formosa Oilseed Processing Co., respectively, were also ordered to report to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said that Tsai, Shen and Chang were suspected of serious violations of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, among other offenses.

Following a hearing, the court ordered Tsai and Shen detained to prevent them from destroying or falsifying evidence or colluding with accomplices or witnesses. Chang was released on NT$5 million (US$154,511) bail.

The remaining seven individuals were released after questioning.

The case began after soybean oil from Central Union Oil Corp. was found to contain excessive levels of benzo[a]pyrene, a carcinogen. The tainted oil was supplied to three major shareholders: Taisun, Fwusow and Formosa Oilseed Processing.

Last week, the Taichung District Court also ordered Central Union Oil General Manager Yu Ling-chung (余凌冲) detained and held incommunicado.