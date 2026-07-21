Michelin Guide Taiwan adds 9 one-star, 2 two-star restaurants

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Taipei, July 21 (CNA) The Michelin Guide Taiwan 2026 was unveiled Tuesday, with nine restaurants earning their first One Michelin Star, two receiving Two Michelin Stars, while all three restaurants that previously held Three Michelin Stars retained their rating.

The ninth edition of the annual guide features a total of 434 restaurants across Taiwan, up from 419 last year. Sixty-one restaurants received Michelin Stars, comprising three three-star, nine two-star and 49 one-star establishments.

"Our Inspectors have been inspired not only by the remarkable diversity of cuisines and talent across the island, but also by the growing number of restaurants that invite guests to discover Taiwan beyond its cities, where local culture and breathtaking landscapes come together to create truly memorable dining experiences," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a press release.

Taipei's Mizue earned Two Michelin Stars on its debut in the guide, while Nobuo was promoted from one star to two, bringing Taiwan's total number of two-star restaurants to nine.

Mizue serves a Japanese tasting menu centered on sushi and seasonal ingredients, with its chef drawing on training in Kanazawa, Japan, and featuring premium seafood such as amaebi shrimp and koubako crab.

Nobuo was recognized for its seafood-focused menu, which combines Japanese culinary techniques with seasonal Taiwanese ingredients and tea.

At the Three Michelin Star level, all three restaurants retained their ratings: JL Studio in Taichung, and Le Palais and Taïrroir in Taipei.

Among the nine new One Michelin Star restaurants, six were promoted from last year's selected restaurants, while three received one star on their first appearance in the guide: Habu in Kaohsiung, Restaurant 12 in Taipei and Yu Dao in Tainan.

YouTube video from MICHELIN Guide