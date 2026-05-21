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Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai pledges to prevent external forces from changing Taiwan Strait status quo in May 20 speech

@China Times: At least NT$10,000 per month for children under 6 and NT$5,000 for those aged 6 to 18

@Liberty Times: Trump wants to talk to Lai Ching-te, U.S. media says

@Economic Daily News: Monthly subsidy of NT$5,000 proposed for those aged 0 to 18

@Commercial Times: President Lai promotes four visions on second anniversary of taking office

@Taipei Times: Only Taiwan can decide its future: Lai

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