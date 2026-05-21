Taiwan headline news
05/21/2026 08:51 AM
Taipei, May 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: President Lai pledges to prevent external forces from changing Taiwan Strait status quo in May 20 speech
@China Times: At least NT$10,000 per month for children under 6 and NT$5,000 for those aged 6 to 18
@Liberty Times: Trump wants to talk to Lai Ching-te, U.S. media says
@Economic Daily News: Monthly subsidy of NT$5,000 proposed for those aged 0 to 18
@Commercial Times: President Lai promotes four visions on second anniversary of taking office
@Taipei Times: Only Taiwan can decide its future: Lai
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