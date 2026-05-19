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Taiwan headline news

05/19/2026 10:17 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, May 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: White House fact sheet: U.S., China establish strategic stability relationship

@China Times: U.S., China set tone for constructive strategic stability after Trump-Xi meeting

@Liberty Times: U.S. Congress will resolutely block China from seizing Taiwan: House Speaker Johnson

@Economic Daily News: Trump acknowledges U.S. can only cut interest rates after war ends

@Commercial Times: Bond market hit by sell-off wave over inflation concerns

@Taipei Times: Johnson reaffirms US Congress support for Taiwan

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