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Taipei, May 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: White House fact sheet: U.S., China establish strategic stability relationship

@China Times: U.S., China set tone for constructive strategic stability after Trump-Xi meeting

@Liberty Times: U.S. Congress will resolutely block China from seizing Taiwan: House Speaker Johnson

@Economic Daily News: Trump acknowledges U.S. can only cut interest rates after war ends

@Commercial Times: Bond market hit by sell-off wave over inflation concerns

@Taipei Times: Johnson reaffirms US Congress support for Taiwan

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