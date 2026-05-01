Fraud suspect surrenders in Kaohsiung after registering marriage

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, May 1 (CNA) A man wanted on fraud charges turned himself in earlier this week, immediately after registering his marriage at a government office in Kaohsiung, police said Friday.

The suspect, surnamed Chen (陳), was listed as wanted by the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office on allegations of fraud, the Yancheng Police Precinct said without providing further details of the case.

Chen, 25, had been in a stable relationship and was planning a future with his partner, but he became emotionally troubled after going into hiding from the police, the precinct said.

To give his partner a sense of security and commitment, Chen went with her to legally register their marriage at a household registration office in Yancheng District on Wednesday, police said.

After the marriage registration, Chen contacted the police, told them his location, and said he was willing to take responsibility for his fraud offenses, the precinct said.

When the police arrived at the registration office, Chen appeared calm and cooperative, police said, adding that he was arrested and transferred to the Kaohsiung prosecutors office for questioning.

In a statement, the police said individuals who have been subpoenaed by prosecutors or the courts, indicted, or sentenced to prison should report within the specified time, in order to avoid being listed as wanted.