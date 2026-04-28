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High speed rail to install platform doors at all stations

Taipei, April 28 (CNA) Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) said Tuesday it will install platform screen doors at all stations nationwide, with Hsinchu and Banqiao stations prioritized.

The company said construction is underway, with the first phase at Hsinchu and Banqiao expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year.

Hsinchu Station is to be prioritized due to its frequent exposure to strong winds, while Banqiao Station was selected because its curved platform design presents additional safety and operational challenges, the company said in a statement.

Full installation across the network is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028, according to THSRC.

The project, valued at about NT$2.05 billion (US$63 million), has been contracted to Panasonic Taiwan, THSRC said, adding that the new doors will be transparent structures about 120 centimeters heigh.

The design can withstand strong winds and pressure from high-speed trains, while maintaining dark gray and stainless steel elements, it said.

In the second phase, seven stations -- Taichung, Taoyuan, Miaoli, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi and Tainan -- are set for completion in 2027.

The remaining stations, including Nangang and Zuoying, will be finished by early 2028, the company added.

The system will feature widened door panels to accommodate differences between current 700T trains and next-generation N700ST models.

The structures have passed typhoon-level wind tests and meet seismic and international safety standards, THSRC added.

Platform doors at Taipei Station have already been upgraded to support mixed train operations, it said.