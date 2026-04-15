'Orchestrated' Taichung cat killings done by human-trained dogs: Councilor

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Taipei, April 15 (CNA) A Taichung city councilor on Wednesday called for an investigation into what she described as the orchestrated killing of street cats by a pack of dogs trained and deployed by human handlers.

The group of four dogs, three black and one yellow, has been linked to some midnight attacks on street cats across the city, Taichung City Councilor Wu Pei-yun (吳佩芸) said at a council session, though she did not provide a specific number of incidents.

Surveillance footage of attacks suggested that the incidents were coordinated rather than isolated, said Wu, who presented the videos to support her allegations during the session.

Two of the more recent incidents took place on March 24 and 28, Wu said.

According to Wu, the dogs appear to be trained professionals, given their swift movements, clear division of roles, and ability to track scents and pull cats from beneath vehicles.

Additionally, the dogs fled immediately when approached by humans, Wu said.

Wu said that "witnesses" had seen the dogs being transported to certain spots before the attacks, and were summoned back by whistle signals after the killings.

In response, Taichung Deputy Mayor Huang Kuo-jung (黃國榮) said that if the dogs were found to have been trained by an owner, the incident would be treated as a criminal offense.

Acting Director-General of the Agricultural Bureau Lee Yi-an (李逸安) stated that the bureau will cooperate with the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.