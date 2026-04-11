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Summer-like weather in Taiwan forecast to continue into next week

Taipei, April 11 (CNA) Under the influence of a warm southwesterly wind system, Taiwan is expected to continue to experience summer-like weather into next week, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Saturday.

As mostly sunny skies prevail on Saturday, temperature highs are forecast to range between 31-32 degrees Celsius in most of Taiwan and the mercury could go higher and hit 34-35 degrees in parts of Hualien County in the east, and Taitung County in the southeast, the CWA said.

Expecting even hotter conditions, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) forecast Saturday's temperatures could hit as high as 36 degrees in southern Taiwan.

He urged people going outdoors to take precautions against sun exposure as ultraviolet (UV) levels are expected to reach dangerous levels.

Temperatures at night are expected to fall to 21-23 degrees around Taiwan, the CWA added.

The CWA said such stable weather is expected to continue into next week, although moisture in the air will increase in northern Taiwan, which will lower temperature highs slightly to around 29 degrees on Thursday.

However, highs in central and southern Taiwan are expected to stay little changed, according to the CWA.