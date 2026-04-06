NT$360,000 fine for Kaohsiung spring roll vendor after 134 fall ill

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Kaohsiung, April 6 (CNA) A Kaohsiung spring roll vendor who failed to disclose the use of eggs and shredded meat is facing a NT$360,000 (US$11,260) fine and possible criminal action in connection with a food poisoning outbreak that sickened at least 134 people.

The incident first came to light Saturday after a customer posted on social media that six family members had begun to experience stomach pain, diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms within four hours of eating spring rolls from a stall in Zhengyi Market in Lingya District.

This was followed by dozens more reports on Sunday of vomiting and diarrhea among people who had consumed spring rolls from the same vendor, who was subsequently ordered to suspend operations.

According to the Kaohsiung City Department of Health, 29 of those sickened remained hospitalized as of 9 a.m. Monday, while seven are under observation and two are receiving treatment. 96 others have been discharged.

The department said that the vendor initially claimed the rolls contained only bean sprouts, cabbage, carrots, sausage, dried tofu, sugar and peanut powder. However, investigators later found the rolls also included eggs and shredded meat.

Officials said they imposed the NT$360,000 fine due to the vendor's "lack of cooperation and evasive behavior," adding that the case has been referred for criminal investigation given the severity of the violations.

According to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office, prosecutors visited the stall on Monday afternoon to collect evidence and investigate potential violations of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Affected consumers are advised to retain medical records and receipts to seek compensation for medical expenses, lost income and emotional distress. Those unable to reach a settlement can file complaints with the city's consumer service center via the 1950 hotline.