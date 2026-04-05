Yushan sees 2 cm of snow before temperatures rebound

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Taipei, April 5 (CNA) Snow fell on Yushan (Jade Mountain), Taiwan's highest mountain, at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, later turning to sleet and stopping early Sunday, with accumulation reaching about 2 centimeters as of 9 a.m., the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The CWA forecast warmer temperatures across Taiwan on Sunday, with readings at the Yushan Weather Station rising from 0.1-1 degrees Celsius during the snowfall to 4-5 degrees by Sunday morning.

Highs will reach 25-27 degrees in northern and eastern Taiwan, and 29-30 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, while lows will hover at 18-21 degrees across the island, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, rainfall will ease throughout the day, with chances of sporadic showers across Taiwan and localized thundershowers in southern Taiwan, the CWA forecast.

Also on Sunday, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) predicted warm weather across the island on Monday, with localized sporadic showers in the northern and central regions, and cloudy to sunny skies in other parts of Taiwan.

On Tuesday, an arriving weather front will bring showers or thunderstorms to the northern part of Taiwan, with a chance of strong winds and sudden heavy rainfall, Wu said.

Meanwhile, mountainous regions in southern Taiwan may see sporadic showers.

The weather across Taiwan will turn cloudy to sunny as the front weakens on Wednesday, with sunny skies to continue through the week, Wu predicted.

Wu did not specify temperatures in his forecasts for next week.