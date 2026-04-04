Taiwan on alert for torrential and heavy rain Saturday
Taipei, April 4 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a torrential rain advisory for Miaoli County as well as heavy to extremely heavy rain alerts for several other areas, due to abundant moisture from a passing weather front.
The rain advisories, issued at 11 a.m. Saturday, will remain in effect until the rest of the day, according to the CWA.
A torrential rain advisory is defined by the agency as accumulated rainfall of 350 mm or more in 24 hours, or more than 200 mm within three hours.
• Rail, air services in western Taiwan disrupted by heavy rain
The CWA also warned of heavy to extremely heavy rain in several other cities and counties, including Hsinchu, Taichung and Changhua.
It urged the public to stay away from rivers and avoid activities such as river tracing, fishing and other water-based activities, as streams could rise rapidly.
Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the passing front will bring isolated showers or thunderstorms nationwide on Saturday, while northern Taiwan will see cooler temperatures.
The front is expected to weaken on Sunday, with isolated brief showers or thunderstorms in some areas and gradually easing rainfall, Wu said, noting that mostly cloudy to sunny skies and warm weather are forecast nationwide on Monday, though northern Taiwan may still see occasional brief showers.
Unstable weather is expected across Taiwan through Tuesday, with isolated showers or thunderstorms and occasional heavy rain, particularly in northern and mountainous areas, he said.
Conditions will gradually stabilize on Wednesday with mostly cloudy to sunny skies and occasional brief mountain showers, according to Wu.
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