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Sunny weather forecast for most of Taiwan, highs of 36°C possible

Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Most of Taiwan will see partly cloudy to sunny skies on Tuesday, with daytime temperatures reaching as high as 36 degrees Celsius in the south, but the heat should ease on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

A "yellow" heat advisory was issued Tuesday morning for Tainan and Kaohsiung cities and Pingtung and Taitung counties, warning of temperatures potentially reaching 36 degrees due to the warming effect of southwesterly winds.

Temperatures are expected to drop in northern and northeastern Taiwan on Wednesday as a weather front passes through and northeasterly winds strengthen, with lows hitting 20-22 degrees, the CWA said.

CWA graphic. Source: www.cwa.gov.tw/eng/

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said most of Taiwan will remain sunny and hot on Tuesday, though a passing front in the afternoon could bring brief, localized showers to the north and northeast.

On Wednesday, rain will begin to affect areas north of Chiayi through the day and into the evening, and could include localized showers or thunderstorms with heavier downpours, Wu said.

At the same time, temperatures will drop, with northern Taiwan turning noticeably cooler, he predicted.

The weather will revert to being summer-like on Thursday and Friday, Wu said, with only brief, localized showers in northwestern Taiwan on Friday morning.

Another front will move through Taiwan from north to south on Saturday, bringing showers or thunderstorms and the risk of lightning, strong winds, and heavy rain.

From Sunday to Monday, temperatures are expected to gradually rise, though the wet weather could persist, Wu said.