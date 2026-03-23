'Orange' air quality alert warning issued for western Taiwan

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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) From Monday to Thursday, air quality in western Taiwan will remain at the "orange" level, indicating "unhealthy for sensitive groups," the Ministry of Environment (MOENV) said.

An orange alert signals that air quality may pose a health risk to vulnerable populations, while having little to no effect on the general public, according to the MOENV website.

The ministry advises people with heart, cardiovascular or respiratory problems, along with children, teenagers, and the elderly, to limit strenuous activity and time spent outdoors.

In a news release, the MOENV said that because of weakened horizontal and vertical dispersion in the west, the lower mixing layer and fog contribute to the buildup of pollutants.

The MOENV said that, in addition to local pollution under poor dispersion conditions, overseas pollutants from China's coastal areas beginning Monday will gradually affect Taiwan, further deteriorating air quality in the coming days.

Poor conditions are expected to persist through Thursday, while air quality will gradually improve on Friday as southwesterly winds strengthen, the ministry said.

The MOENV said PM2.5 concentrations in western Taiwan reached about 35 to 50 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday morning.

The MOENV said air quality may fluctuate with weather conditions and advised the public to monitor updates and take appropriate protective measures during periods of poor air quality.