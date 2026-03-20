Tour bus crashes into parked truck in Taoyuan, 21 injured

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Taoyuan, March 20 (CNA) A tour bus crashed into a parked truck in Taoyuan's Luzhu District on Friday evening, leaving 21 people with minor injuries, police said.

The Taoyuan City Fire Department said it received a report at around 7:47 p.m. of a traffic accident involving a tour bus and a large truck on Rong'an Road. Two motorcycles were also involved in the incident.

A total of 21 people were injured, including 19 female migrant workers on the bus and two male motorcyclists. All were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

Preliminary findings by the Luzhu Precinct of Taoyuan Police Department indicated that the bus, driven by a 61-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡), was traveling toward Changrong Road when it struck the parked truck after the driver appeared to lose focus.

A breathalyzer test administered to the driver showed no alcohol in his system, police said. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.