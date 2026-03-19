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Taiwan headline news

03/19/2026 02:01 PM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 1.44 million households eligible to apply for migrant domestic helpers if they have one child under 12

@China Times: Households with children under 12 can hire migrant domestic helpers

@Liberty Times: Taichung mayor visits U.S., cautions against underestimating risk of war

@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang praises OpenClaw, says it could be the next ChatGPT

@Commercial Times: As war rages, Fed divisions may intensify

@Taipei Times: Ministry to retaliate in naming spat with S. Korea

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