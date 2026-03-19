Taiwan headline news
03/19/2026 02:01 PM
Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 1.44 million households eligible to apply for migrant domestic helpers if they have one child under 12
@China Times: Households with children under 12 can hire migrant domestic helpers
@Liberty Times: Taichung mayor visits U.S., cautions against underestimating risk of war
@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang praises OpenClaw, says it could be the next ChatGPT
@Commercial Times: As war rages, Fed divisions may intensify
@Taipei Times: Ministry to retaliate in naming spat with S. Korea
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