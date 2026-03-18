New Taipei police bust retirees' mahjong gambling den

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Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Police in New Taipei's Tamsui District on Wednesday said they recently busted an illegal mahjong gambling venue patronized by retirees, including one who became unnerved when their bag of lucky salt was mistaken for drugs.

In a press release, the New Taipei City Police Department's Tamsui Precinct said a residence on Zhongshan North Road, Section 1 had come to its attention as a possible underground casino due to the frequency with which people came and left.

After surveilling the home, officers executed a search at 4 p.m. on March 12, arresting the gambling den's operators, a sister and brother in their 40s surnamed Lee (李), and seizing gambling paraphernalia and over NT$100,000 (US$3,130.77) in cash as evidence.

Police also arrested nine patrons, who ranged in age from 50 to 70 and consisted mostly of retirees and local housewives.

According to police, the "group of elders" claimed they thought playing mahjong in a private home was just a way to pass the time, and that they did not know they were doing anything illegal.

During the search, several elderly women, unable to return home on time to make dinner, hurriedly called their families to tell them they would have to prepare dinner themselves, police said.

One of the patrons was also questioned after a plastic bag full of small white crystals was found in their wallet, which police initially suspected to be drugs.

The gambler nervously explained that the bag contained salt, which according to Taiwanese folk belief is supposed to bring good luck, and which they carried in the hope of winning the game.

A bag of small white crystals seized during a raid on an illegal mahjong den in New Taipei on March 12, which police initially suspected was drugs but was later determined to be salt. CNA photo March 18, 2026

After questioning, police referred the managers of the operation to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office to be investigated for gambling offenses.

The arrested gamblers, meanwhile, will be fined NT$9,000 each under the Social Order Maintenance Act, the precinct said.