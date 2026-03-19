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MRT Red Line extension, Sanyin Line to open in June: NDC

03/19/2026 02:44 PM
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A systems check is conducted in February at Guangci/Fengtian Temple station, the new eastern terminal of Taipei Metro’s Tamsui-Xinyi Line. Photo courtesy of Taipei City government Department of Rapid Transit Systems
A systems check is conducted in February at Guangci/Fengtian Temple station, the new eastern terminal of Taipei Metro’s Tamsui-Xinyi Line. Photo courtesy of Taipei City government Department of Rapid Transit Systems

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The New Taipei Metro's Sanyin Line and the eastern extension of the Taipei Metro's Tamsui-Xinyi Line (Red Line) are scheduled to begin operations in June 2026, the National Development Council (NDC) said Thursday.

The Red Line, which currently terminates at Xiangshan, will be connected by the 1.4-kilometer extension to a new eastern terminal, Guangci/Fengtian Temple Station. The Sanyin Line will link New Taipei's Tucheng and Yingge via Sanxia District.

The NDC gave the updates at a council meeting reviewing progress on public construction projects for 2026.

Taiwan's annual public infrastructure budget will remain at NT$800 billion (US$25.03 billion), with NT$97.3 billion already implemented by the end of February, the council said.

Other major transportation projects are also progressing. The Danjiang Bridge is scheduled to open in May. Meanwhile, the northern section of the Taoyuan Metro Green Line and the first phase of the Tainan Railway Underground Project are set to begin operations by the end of the year.

In the energy sector, new gas-fired units at the Taichung and Hsinta power plants, along with the second phase of offshore wind projects, are expected to be connected to the grid or dispatched between March and November, the NDC said.

Several cultural and public facility projects are also advancing. The Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts and the Southern Branch of the National Central Library are scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

In addition, a marine passenger center in Kinmen will begin operations in April, while new cruise terminals in Penghu and Taitung are set to open in September.

The NDC also cited progress on the Ministry of Economic Affairs' "Capital Region Golden Corridor" initiative, which aims to strengthen the industrial advantages of Taipei and New Taipei while boosting development in Keelung and Yilan.

The council said the project is expected to drive regional revitalization through improved transportation infrastructure and urged closer coordination between central and local governments to advance related developments.

Meanwhile, construction of standard factory buildings in Phase 3 of the Yilan Science Park has been approved and is expected to generate 114,000 jobs, the NDC said.

(By Pan Tzu-yu and Wu Kuan-hsien)

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