U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/19/2026 11:05 AM
Taipei, March 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.901 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.069 from the previous close.
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