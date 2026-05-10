Yunlin temple chair's son detained over attack that injured ex-lawmaker

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Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The son of the chairman of one of Taiwan's most prominent Mazu temples was detained and held incommunicado Saturday after a group of men allegedly attacked and injured the temple's former chair, a former lawmaker, at her home in Yunlin County.

Tsai Chin-tsai (蔡晉財), the 22-year-old son of Yunlin County Council Deputy Speaker and Beigang Chaotian Temple Chairman Tsai Yung-te (蔡咏鍀), was detained by prosecutors following the attack against Tseng Tsai Mei-tso (曾蔡美佐) on Thursday.

Former lawmaker Tseng Tsai Mei-tso. CNA file photo

The incident occurred at around 4 a.m., when more than 10 men wearing white t-shirts broke into the 80-year-old Tseng Tsai's home, knocked her down and assaulted her son.

Tseng Tsai, who suffered a fractured vertebra in the incident, said in an interview from the hospital later Thursday that she had just returned home after making preparations for the Mazu parade that day, when a group of men wearing white barged inside shouting her name.

Some of the men immediately "began hitting people," while others used baseball bats to smash windows or picked up potted plants and other objects to hurl at her home, she said.

Tseng Tsai, who comes from a prominent local family, said she did not recognize the attackers or know why she was targeted, as she now spends most of her time in northern Taiwan, and only returns to Beigang for holidays.

In a post on the social media site Threads, a user claiming to be Tseng Tsai's granddaughter accused Tsai Chin-tsai of organizing the attack, by sending "50 people" to go to her home and beat up her grandmother and father.

Following the attack, Yunlin police summoned 21 people for questioning, initially detaining three suspects and releasing several others on bail.

On Saturday, the Yunlin District Court granted an additional request by prosecutors to detain Tsai Chin-tsai and a 33-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱), citing inconsistencies in their responses during interrogation and the risk of collusion.

Yunlin District Court. CNA file photo

According to the court, prosecutors are still investigating the motive of the attack, as well as why it occurred at the time of the Mazu parade. They have yet to file charges.

Constructed in 1700, the Beigang Chaotian Temple is renowned for its temple architecture and is one of Taiwan's most well-known temples to the sea goddess Mazu.

The attack occurred amid temple festivities for Mazu's birthday, which is celebrated on the 23rd day of the third lunar month, or May 9 this year.