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Los Angeles, May 6 (CNA) Taiwanese pitcher Lin Wei-en (林維恩), a left-hander with the Athletics' Double-A affiliate, has been named to Baseball America's latest Top 100 Prospects list.

In the list released Wednesday, Lin was ranked No. 93 overall, becoming the first Taiwanese player in 18 years to make the list. The last was now-retired infielder Hu Chin-lung (胡金龍) in 2008.

The other Taiwanese players to make the list were slugger Chen Chin-feng (陳金鋒) from 2000 to 2002, and Tsao Chin-hui (曹錦輝), the first Taiwanese pitcher to play in Major League Baseball (MLB), from 2001 to 2004.

MLB organizations collectively have nearly 5,000 players in their farm systems.

The ranking comes after Lin was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week following seven scoreless innings last week for the Midland RockHounds, the Athletics' Double-A affiliate.

The 20-year-old Lin is 188 centimeters tall and weighs 81 kilograms, with a fastball that can exceed 150 kilometers per hour.

He signed with the Athletics in June 2024 and began his professional career in the United States in 2025, earning rapid promotions from Low-A to High-A and then Double-A.

He has posted a 1.61 earned run average over 28 innings in six starts this season.

Meanwhile, MLB Pipeline ranks Lin as the Athletics' No. 4 prospect.